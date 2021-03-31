Porsche's 911 races into the 2022 model year with a round of updates and the addition of the track-focused GT3.

The current 992-generation 911 arrived for the 2020 model year in base Carrera guise and saw the Targa and Turbo added for 2021.

For 2022, all 911 variants from the Carrera right up to the range-topping Turbo S receive an updated infotainment system with a simplified interface and improved personalization.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche is also upping the trial period for many connected services from one year to three, after which the services become subscription based. This includes the Porsche Connect package which bundles many handy services including voice activation and navigation with real-time traffic and other updates.

Apple CarPlay is also included in the trial period and Porsche has confirmed that Android Auto will finally be included as well. SiriusXM with 360L will also be included, albeit with a three-month trial period only.

Other changes for 2022 will include the availability of a remote parking system for Carrera, Targa and Turbo models equipped with the dual-clutch transmission. This feature will also come bundled with other electronic driver-assist features such as rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, and a surround-view camera.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

As mentioned above, the GT3 is a new addition to the lineup for 2022. The car is closely related to the latest GT3 Cup race car and features a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 good for 502 hp and 346 lb-ft. That might not seem like much compared to modern supercars but it's enough to hurtle the GT3 around the Nürburgring in under seven minutes. Uniquely, the GT3 is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, whereas other 911 variants offer the choice of a 7-speed manual or 8-speed DCT. Rear-wheel drive is also the only configuration for the GT3.

If it's brute power you're after, then the Turbo and Turbo S are for you. Both come with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6, with the Turbo offering 572 hp and 553 lb-ft and the Turbo S offering 640 hp and 590 lb-ft. All-wheel drive are standard on these to help you get the power down.

Below these variants are the base Carrera and Carrera S which can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive. These models both feature 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engines, with the Carrera offering 379 hp and 331 lb-ft and the Carrera S offering 443 hp and 390 lb-ft. The same powertrains are found in the Targa models, though the Targa is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.

Pricing for the complete range is listed below:

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera - $102,550

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet - $115,350

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 - $109,850

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet - $122,650

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S - $118,450

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet - $131,250

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S - $125,750

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet - $138,550

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 - $122,650

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4S - $138,550

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 - $162,450

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo - $175,650

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet - $188,450

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S - $208,350

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet - $221,150

All figures include destination.

