Volkswagen's U.S. arm is changing its name to Voltswagen of America. The move will see the automaker's electric vehicles sold here receive a unique version of the famous VW logo as well as a “Voltswagen” script, and believe it or not this isn't an April Fools' Day stunt.

Lexus has unveiled a new concept car that previews the design and technology destined for the automaker's future EVs. The striking concept blends elements of a sedan and crossover, and some of its lines will influence models arriving as early as this year.

Kia has released the full details on its new EV6, which we'll see in showrooms in early 2022. The EV6 is a twin to the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5, and in range-topping GT guise the electric crossover will offer a healthy 577 hp. That's enough to see this Kia hit 60 mph from rest in under 3.5 seconds.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Volkswagen's US arm changes name to Voltswagen of America

Lexus previews design direction for future EVs with LF-Z Electrified concept

2022 Kia EV6 is Korean brand's first dedicated EV, and it's seriously quick

2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon recalled for seat belt issue

2022 Genesis GV70 looks to add sporty flair to GV80’s looks and luxury

Short-loop electric bus serves as a proving ground for dynamic wireless charging

Edd China of “Wheeler Dealers” fame returns with new YouTube show

2021 Mazda CX-30 review

2021 Ram 1500 TRX with VIN 001 sells for $410,000 at Barrett-Jackson auction

Swappable battery system set by companies representing half of global motorcycle market