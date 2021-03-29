Jeep has teamed up with Electrify America to create a network of charging stations targeting off-roaders and overlanders.

The automaker on Friday announced the new Jeep 4xe Charging Network that will be rolled out at or close to trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honor trails over the coming year. Jeep said the stations will be either directly connected to the power grid or use solar power to generate electricity, and feature Level 2 (240-volt) chargers.

The first sites will be opened this spring at Moab, Utah, the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California, and Big Bear, California. While the stations will be open to vehicles from other brands, Jeep owners will be able to login to unlock free charging at the stations via a custom Electrify America app.

Electrify America Jeep 4xe Charging Network

Jeep doesn't sell any electric vehicles just yet, but it does have the Wrangler 4xe on offer. The plug-in hybrid Wrangler, which starts at about $50,000, has a 17.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that should deliver about 25 miles of zero-emission range. Using a Level 2 charger, Jeep said a full recharge takes about two hours.

As for the lack of EVs, the situation may change in the not-too-distant future if Jeep's battery-electric Wrangler Magneto concept, on display at the Easter Jeep Safari currently underway in Moab, is any indication.

Jeep's announcement comes just a week after EV startup Rivian said it will establish a charging network for overlanders. This will cluster around mountains and other recreational areas and be exclusive to Rivian customers, similar to Tesla's network. Porsche also announced last week plans to establish its own charging network at key points in Europe.