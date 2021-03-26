America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is about to enter the World Endurance Championship's new Le Mans Hypercar class with the 007 race car, and you'll eventually be able to purchase a road-going version packing as much as 1,400 hp. Glickenhaus plans to build 24 road-going versions of its 007 racer, with the price set at $2.3 million.

Nissan has a Nismo-tuned Patrol coming up shortly and with any luck we'll see the Armada receive the same treatment. The Patrol is what the Armada is known as overseas, and the last Nismo-tuned version came with extra power, tuned suspension, and a body kit.

Audi's next-generation RS 3 has been spotted in hatchback form (we'll likely only see the sedan in local showrooms). The new RS 3 is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor, which means a turbocharged inline-5 up front and power to all four wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar road car will have 1,400 hp, cost $2.3M

Nissan teases new Patrol Nismo

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback spy shots: Hot hatch coming soon with 400-plus-hp

Review update: 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum shifts upmarket

2022 VW Transporter (T7) teased: Popular van about to be redesigned but still not coming to US

Making EV batteries the body: Researchers claim a tech breakthrough

Blackhawk Collection confirms sale of Bugatti Royale

2021 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

2021 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix preview: New season starts in the desert

Tesla pushes court to reinstate penalties for gas-guzzling fleets