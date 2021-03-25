Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has unveiled its third model for the United States market. It is based on the 8-Series Gran Coupe and offers a handy 612 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which is available at just 2,000 rpm.

Volkswagen has provided a first look at its redesigned Amarok but remains quiet on the mid-size pickup's chances of reaching the United States. The new Amarok is being developed on the bones of the next Ford Ranger and is due in 2022.

Volvo plans to establish a joint venture with China's Ecarx to develop a next-generation infotainment system. Volvo will use the system in its own cars as well as those from Polestar, while Ecarx will make the system available to other Geely brands as well as third-party brands.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

