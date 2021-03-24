Porsche on Tuesday announced a software update for 2020 Taycan models that adds many features introduced for the 2021 model year.

The update doesn't affect range, but it does appear to boost performance slightly. In its press release, Porsche Cars North America noted "re-calibrated software for control units responsible for powertrain and suspension control, resulting in further improved driving dynamics and performance."

The North American release didn't mention specific numbers, but a European release said the Taycan Turbo S is now 0.2 second quicker from 0-124 mph, at 9.6 seconds.

The update also adds the SmartLift system from the 2021 Taycan, which automatically remembers locations where extra clearance is needed—such as speed bumps and steep driveways—and raises the adaptive air suspension when needed.

2020 Porsche Taycan

Also included is an upgraded navigation system with lane-specific information and in-depth traffic information, as well as Apple CarPlay. Customers with an Apple ID can access Apple Podcasts (including video streaming) and Apple Music lyrics. Cars equipped with ambient lighting can even change the lighting color based on what's playing.

A Charging Planner lets drivers set the charge rate and what percentage the battery charges to. However, the update doesn't enable Plug and Charge, which lets drivers simply plug in and charge and pay automatically through a pre-selected payment method. Porsche had to make hardware changes to the 2021 Taycan for that feature.

Customers also have the option for more Functions on Demand that can be added after the point of sale, either permanently or through a monthly subscription. The latest update adds active lane control and Porsche's InnoDrive, which can take over the controls in some highway driving conditions, alongside the previously available Intelligent Range Manager.

While Functions on Demand features can be installed via over-the-air (OTA) updates, the latest software update itself can only be installed at a dealership. That's because some recalibration work needs to be done, Porsche Cars North America told Motor Authority sibling site Green Car Reports. Porsche said it will cover loaner cars if needed, as the process takes two business days. Taycan owners will be contacted about the update, or they can contact their local dealership.