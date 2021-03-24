Alpina on Wednesday took the covers off the 2022 B8 Gran Coupe based on the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe.

It isn't the first time the semi-official BMW tuner has used the B8 nameplate. The last time was during the 1990s and was for a range of models based on the 3-Series.

This time around the B8 nameplate is for a flagship Alpina positioned alongside the 7-Series-based B7 and X7-based XB7, and like those other models the new B8 Gran Coupe is priced to start above $140,000. It's priced from $140,895, to be exact, and will land at BMW dealerships in late spring.

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

BMW already offers tuned versions of the full 8-Series range. These M8 models feature a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with output cresting at 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque in M8 Competition guise. Alpina's B8 Gran Coupe also features a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8, with its output registering at 612 hp and 590 lb-ft. That torque figure is available from just 2,000 rpm.

With the pedal to the floor, the B8 Gran Coupe will sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and pass the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. The top speed is quoted at 201 mph. The car will do all this while emitting a unique sound. Those Alpina exhaust tips aren't just for show. They're part of a custom exhaust system that can switch the sound between Comfort and Sport modes, depending on the driver's wishes.

The engine is hooked to the same 8-speed automatic found in the 8-Series but tweaked by Alpina in partnership with the manufacturer, ZF. For instance, the internals have been reinforced and the shift programs made more dynamic. As is the case with the exhaust, here too there are Comfort and Sport modes to choose from, and the driver can also choose to switch his or her own gears with a Manual mode.

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

Drive is to all four wheels, and a limited-slip differential is featured at the rear axle. At each hub is a 21-inch wheel with Alpina's signature 20-spoke design, and wrapped around these are Pirelli tires measuring 245 millimeters up front and 285 at the rear. Stopping power comes Brembo brakes with massive 4-piston calipers and 15.6-inch rotors featuring at the front axle.

The final area in the chassis department, the suspension, has also been worked over. There are Eibach springs, adaptive dampers, stiffened mounts, and front struts with hydro mounts designed to improve ride comfort. The vehicle also features a rear-wheel-steering system to improve stability at high speeds and maneuverability at low speeds.

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

Beyond the mechanical upgrades, you get all the signature Alpina styling cues as well as a cabin lined in top-shelf trim options and some exclusive goodies on top. These include leather, Alcantara, and a custom digital instrument cluster with different gauges for Comfort and Sport modes. You also get a custom Alpina sports steering wheel and many of the regular 8-Series' available features as standard. These include a panoramic glass sunroof, Harman Kardon audio, and laser headlights.

If you're interested, you'd better start cozying up to your BMW dealer. Sales of all Alpina models worldwide are limited to about 2,000 units annually.

Note, BMW has already started testing prototypes for an updated 8-Series Gran Coupe. It should be launched as part of an updated 8-Series range due late next year or early 2023.