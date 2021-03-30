The Outback soft-roader wagon is already the most capable vehicle in Subaru's lineup when it comes to heading off-road, but on Tuesday the Japanese automaker unveiled the more capable, more rugged 2022 Outback Wilderness.

The modifications start with an increase in ground clearance to 9.5 inches from the stock 8.7. The suspension has also been worked over to deliver better stability on rough terrain while maintaining comfort and handling performance when back on the road.

This increased ground clearance, together with revised fascias front (with skid plate) and rear, results in approach, ramp breakover, and departure angles of 20, 21.2 and 23.6 degrees, respectively. Subaru has also fitted the vehicle with unique 17-inch wheels which are wrapped in a set of Yokohama's Geolandar all-terrain tires.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

Subaru also revised the final drive ratios of the Outback's standard continuously variable transmission from 4.11:1 to 4.44:1. According to the automaker, the change improves low-end torque at the wheels, which in turn gives the vehicle the thrust it needs when climbing steep inclines. Subaru's X-Mode feature designed to get you out of slippery situations is also included, but in the Outback Wilderness the feature automatically switches between the managed low-speed mode to standard mode when the vehicle reaches 25 mph, without any interruption of power.

The sole powertrain fitted to the Outback Wilderness is the Outback's 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 good for 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque (the regular Outback also has the option of a 2.5-liter flat-4 rated at 182 hp and 176 lb-ft).

Inside, the vehicle gets top Outback goodies as standard, such as the 11.6-inch infotainment screen, front camera, and power tailgate. There are also some model-exclusive goodies, like water-repellant trim, all-weather floor mats, Subaru Wilderness logos, and copper-tone accents.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

Lifestyle vehicles continue to grow in popularity, especially those aimed at off-road use. It's why we've seen the recent resurgence in the segment with the return of nameplates such as Bronco and Defender, and also why Subaru is keen for a piece of the action.

Pricing information for the Outback Wilderness will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.

For more on the Subaru Outback, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.