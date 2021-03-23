Dodge is giving owners of high-horsepower Challengers or Chargers an extra line of protection against vehicle theft.

It announced Monday that it will offer a new pin-activated security feature to owners of Challengers or Chargers equipped with either the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 or the 392 6.4-liter V-8. The feature, when activated, limits the engine to 675 rpm.

At such low revs, the engine will only make about 3 hp, which would make it virtually impossible for the driver of a stolen vehicle to evade police.

2017 Dodge Challenger SRT

With the invention of keyless entry and start, thieves have come up with myriad ways to spoof the data. This new security feature is designed to stop them from stealing a vehicle by creating a double verification system, similar to what many website logins now require.

The security feature is a software-based feature that requires a unique four-digit pin chosen by the owner to be keyed in via the infotainment system.

The dealer-installed feature is being offered free of charge to owners and can be installed on models dating back to the 2015 model year. It will be available late in the second quarter of 2021.