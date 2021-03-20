The Ford Mustang GT-based Shelby Super Snake delivers a meaty 825 hp, and now it's available with a speedster body. If you're interested you had better be quick, as just 98 examples will be built for the 2021 model year.

Pagani Huayra R

A car even more exclusive than the Super Snake speedster is the new Huayra R from Pagani. The car is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009, and it packs a newly developed V-12 that spits out 850 hp without the need for forced induction or electrification.

Gordon Murray's first drive in a GMA T.50 prototype

Another supercar in the headlines this week was the T.50 from Gordon Murray Automotive. Prototypes are currently being tested ahead of the start of deliveries in 2022.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

One of the cars we tested this week was the Porsche Macan GTS, which was updated for 2020. While it may not have huge dollops of power, it somehow manages to deliver an engaging driving experience unmatched by other crossovers.

2021 BMW M3

Another car we tested was the redesigned 2021 BMW M3, which might just be the best example of the nameplate yet. While it follows a familiar formula, BMW has mixed things up a bit with the addition of all-wheel drive.

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse with the 2022 BMW iX and i4

BMW presented two of its next-generation electric vehicles this week. One is a mid-size crossover dubbed the iX, and it starts sales in early 2022. The second is a sleek sport sedan dubbed the i4, which we should also see in dealerships by early 2022.

2022 Kia EV6

Another EV in the headlines this week was Kia's twin to the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5. Kia's version is called the EV6, and it's a crossover styled using the Korean brand's new Opposites United design philosophy.

2021 Hyundai Staria

And finally, Hyundai unveiled a van called the Staria. It features a design inspired by spaceships and can manage to seat up to 11 thanks to its four rows. Sadly, there are no plans to bring the Staria to the United States.