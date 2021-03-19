Pagani has revealed the Huayra R. The car is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009, and it packs a newly developed V-12 that spits out 850 hp without the need for forced induction or electrification.

Top German motorsport company Manthey-Racing is continuing its expansion into upgrading road cars. Its latest creation is an upgrade for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 that focuses on the sports car's chassis and aerodynamics.

Volkswagen has spiced up its Transporter van with a sport appearance package that gives the impression we're looking at a GTI variant. The powertrain in this case is the Transporter's most potent unit, a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 201 hp on tap.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

