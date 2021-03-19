Manthey-Racing, the company Porsche sometimes calls on to run its motorsport programs, has developed an upgrade package for the 718 Cayman GT4.

Manthey-Racing is a German motorsport and engineering company based at the Nürburgring, and recently it has entered the game of upgrading Porsche's road cars.

Its latest road-car creation creation is the 718 Cayman GT4 MR, which was developed using lessons from Manthey-Racing's work involving the Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer.

“As with all our products, this kit is based on our entire know-how in motorsport,” Nicolas Raeder, managing director at Manthey-Racing, said in a statement.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 MR

Included in the upgrade is new coil-over suspension, subtle aero mods (including a gurney flap on the rear wing), forged wheels, and race-spec brake pads.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, which means the car's 4.0-liter flat-6 should be delivering 414 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. Transmission options for the Cayman GT4 include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch, the latter added for 2020.

The latest upgrade is designed to fit all GT4 versions of the 982-generation Cayman.

Porsche itself is readying an upgrade for the Cayman GT4. The automaker is out testing a more hardcore variant likely to carry the RS designation, and we should see the covers come off later in the year.