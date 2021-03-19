Aston Martin has posted a shadowy photo of a new Vantage variant to be unveiled on March 22.

No details were released alongside the photo but there are clues we might be looking at a new hardcore variant similar to the version of the Vantage serving as the official safety car for the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

You'll notice there's a new rear wing whose shape, particularly for the end plates, is similar to the wing attached to the safety car. There's also an extended front splitter which is one of the key additions to the safety car.

The safety car also features a 527-hp version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that spits out 503 hp in the regular Vantage, which hopefully will be the same power rating for the new variant.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Formula One Official Safety Car

Other upgrades to the safety car that we may see translate to the new variant include modifications to the steering, suspension and 8-speed automatic transmission, along with extra bracing under the vehicle to improve structural stiffness.

Aston Martin already launched a more hardcore Vantage variant in 2019 in the form of the Vantage AMR. It didn't come with any extra power, although it did offer the option of a 7-speed manual which was new at the time.

It's possible the new variant could be a Vantage AMR Pro. The AMR Pro is Aston Martin's designation for track-focused models and has only been applied to the Valkyrie and Vulcan models thus far.

We'll have all the details soon as the reveal is coming up in just a few days. Stay tuned.