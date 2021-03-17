BMW is ready to take on the Tesla Model X and Model 3 with its own electric crossover and sedan. Both vehicles were shown today at BMW's annual general meeting in Munich, Germany, and are due to hit the market in the coming year.

One is a mid-size crossover dubbed the iX, and it starts sales in early 2022. Just one grade has been confirmed, an xDrive50 with 500 hp on tap. The second EV is a sleek sport sedan dubbed the i4, which we should also see in dealerships by early 2022. The i4 will offer up to 523 hp in an M Performance grade.

Remember the Jaguar C-X75 concept from 2010? Well, the same person who designed the stunning supercar, ex-Jaguar designer Ian Callum, is now designing a hypercar with similar lines for a Hungarian startup company by the name of Kincsem.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

