Most American readers won’t be familiar with the Ginetta name but that's about to change.

The British motorsport company is one of the biggest race car constructors in the world and has dabbled in the area of road cars, too. Now it's entering the United States with the acquisition of South Boston, Virginia-based TMI AutoTech, the specialist sports car manufacturer responsible for the Ariel Atom in this market.

Ginetta already has many customers located in the U.S., but for the first time it will be able support them locally. The new U.S. operations will include sales, distribution, manufacturing and engineering services. It will also be the base for Ginetta's eventual expansion into Canada and Mexico.

Ginetta G56 GTA race car

But what does Ginetta have to offer customers? The company offers a handful of race cars that are both relatively affordable and easy to operate. This ranges from the entry-level G40 right up to a Le Mans Prototype. For the U.S. operations, Ginetta is starting with its GT4-spec G56 GTA. The car is powered by a Ford-sourced 3.7-liter V-6 good for 270 hp. A V-8-powered G56 is also planned.

Ginetta also has a wild supercar built for road use. Called the Akula, the car features carbon-fiber construction and a naturally aspirated V-8 spitting out over 600 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque.

Ginetta also has graduated racing programs aimed at both professional drivers and enthusiasts, including one open to drivers just 14 years of age. Previous drivers involved in Ginetta's programs have included some Formula One drivers, the most recent being McLaren's Lando Norris.