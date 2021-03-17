A Hungarian startup by the name of Kincsem has plans to launch a line of luxury vehicles starting with an electric hypercar whose design was inspired by the Jaguar C-X75 concept from 2010.

A teaser for the new hypercar, dubbed the Kincsem Hyper-GT, was released on Wednesday along with confirmation that just 54 examples will be built. Kincsem will reveal the design in full later this year.

Responsible for the design is the eponymous design studio of Ian Callum, the ex-Jaguar designer who was responsible for the C-X75. The stunning concept made its debut at the 2010 Paris International Motor Show and was destined for production until the plug was pulled in 2012. A handful managed to get built with makeshift V-8 engines for filming of the Bond film "Spectre," in which the car made an appearance.

Like the C-X75, the Kincsem Hyper-GT will be an extended-range electric car. Kincsem is short on details but the Hyper-GT's powertrain is expected to consist of four electric motors, plus a high-revving internal-combustion engine serving as the range extender. The original C-X75 concept featured a pair of microturbines for range-extending duties.

Jaguar C-X75 concept car

Kincsem was founded by Hungarian businessman Tibor Bak and borrows its name, Hungarian for “my treasure,” from an unbeaten race horse from the 1800s who managed an incredible 54 wins from 54 starts. Bak's plan is to enable a high level of customer involvement in the brand using digital technology.

“Our pioneering approach to digital technology allows us to create without constraints and place the individual at the center of the design process,” Bak said in a statement. “Our customers will experience new levels of dynamic personalization that has never before been possible.”

Should all go to plan, the Kincsem Hyper-GT will be built at a production facility in the United Kingdom starting in 2023. An SUV with the same powertrain is planned to follow the hypercar.

Stay tuned.