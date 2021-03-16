BMW has introduced a redesigned M3 and M4 for 2021, and they might be the best examples of the nameplates yet. While they follow a familiar formula, they've mixed things up a bit with the availability of all-wheel drive.

Gordon Murray revealed his T.50 supercar last summer and now he's taken one of the first prototypes for a spin. Development of the V-12 supercar is progressing nicely ahead of the start of deliveries in 2022.

There have been rumors for months that Volkswagen Group is looking to transfer its Bugatti brand to Croatian electric-vehicle technology company Rimac. VW Group's CEO gave an update on the company's plans for Bugatti during its annual general meeting held today.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2021 BMW M3 Competition goes into reverse puberty

Gordon Murray drove the T.50 and chirped the wheels at just 3,000 rpm

Bugatti won't be sold to Rimac but joint venture possible

2021 Nissan Rogue toys with more efficient turbo-3

VW Group to unify EV platforms with SSP due in 2026

Activist short-seller that rebuked Nikola accuses Lordstown of "fictitious orders"

Nissan churns out parts for classic GT-Rs using unconventional methods

Infiniti recalls older SUVs for faulty airbag replacement

BMW iDrive 8 adds big screens, digital key, data-based climate control

Volkswagen chases Tesla into the battery business to enable its EV shift