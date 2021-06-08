Ford has unveiled a compact pickup truck that goes by the name Maverick. It's essentially a twin under the skin with the Bronco Sport, and it's headed to showrooms shortly with standard hybrid power.

Ferrari is working on a V-6-powered supercar but just don't call it a Dino. The new model will feature a mid-engine layout and hybrid technology, making it a rival to the recently revealed McLaren Artura.

Bugatti has launched a new variant of the Chiron packing 1,578 hp. It's related to the recent Chiron Super Sport 300+ but features a lower top speed and tuning that also prioritizes comfort.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup rides right out of the danger zone

2022 Ferrari V-6 hybrid supercar spy shots: New entry-level mid-engine car coming

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport delivers up 1,578 hp, 273 mph top speed

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup gets crossover-like fuel economy

2023 Kia Sportage takes on dramatic look

Free2Move car-sharing service takes Jeep to a space vacated by other automakers

Arrival of new Astra marks next step in Opel's transformation

Tesla announces 3 recalls of Model 3 and Model Y for brake, seat belt issues

Buying at auction: It’s fun, but do homework before bidding

Biden will push for more US EV battery recycling, address supply shortages