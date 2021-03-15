Ford is developing a compact pickup truck to be called the Maverick, and we've got some revealing spy shots of a prototype. The new truck is essentially a twin under the skin with the Bronco Sport.

Kia has given us a first look at its twin to the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5. Kia's version is called the EV6, and it's a crossover styled using the Korean brand's new Opposites United design philosophy.

The Ford Mustang GT-based Shelby Super Snake delivers a meaty 825 hp, and now it's available with a speedster body. If you're interested you had better be quick, as just 98 examples will be built for the 2021 model year.

