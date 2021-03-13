An early tester for what's likely to be a full-size SUV from Audi was spotted this week. Such a vehicle is likely to be called the Q9 and target the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, as well as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

2023 Honda Pilot spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another SUV spotted testing this week was the next-generation Honda Pilot. The fourth-generation Honda eight-seater is set to feature a more rugged design, a new platform, and more space inside for passengers.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep finally unveiled its modern Wagoneer, which is being offered for the 2022 model year in regular and upmarket Grand Wagoneer grades. The big SUVs go on sale this summer and priced to start less than $60,000.

Canoo pickup truck

Electric-vehicle startup Canoo revealed a battery-electric pickup truck. It's promised for delivery in early 2023 and should appeal to both buyers looking for a lifestyle truck or serious workhorse.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

If you prefer your pickup trucks with V-8 power, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a top option... if you can afford its price tag. Find out what it's like in our latest review.

Ford GT Mk II - Photo credit: Mecum

This week we learned that one of only 45 Ford GT Mk II supercars destined to be built is headed for auction. This is the lighter, more powerful track-only version of Ford's GT supercar, which was unveiled in 2019 with a starting price of $1.2 million.

1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C bearing chassis no. CSX3042 - Photo credit: Mecum

Another rare car up for grabs is an original 1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, one of just 31 ever made. No price has been mentioned but anyone interested will probably need close to $3 million to call it their own. It last traded hands for almost $2.9 million.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Collection

And finally, Jaguar unveiled the first of its “reborn” E-Types honoring the original coupe and convertible used for the nameplate's 1961 launch in Geneva, Switzerland. The cars are based on donor E-Types and are being sold as pairs.