Acura's top-selling RDX is set to come in for an update. The small SUV is about to reach the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for an updated version has been spotted.

Another vehicle out testing is the next-generation SL Roadster. It's being developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG and will offer all-wheel drive for the first time.

One of only 45 Ford GT Mk II supercars destined to be built is headed for auction. This is the lighter, more powerful track-only version of Ford's GT supercar, which was unveiled in 2019 with a starting price of $1.2 million.

Review update: 2021 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport hits the mark, misses the cut

Jaguar celebrates E-Type's 60th anniversary by rebuilding 2 of the earliest examples

GM sees lithium-metal battery tech as a next step for more range, lower cost

Toyota chief warns Apple over tech firm's car plans

Park outside due to fire risk, Kia says in recall of 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza models

Bollinger's Chass-E electric truck platform priced at $55,000, offers dually option

Base 2021 Porsche Taycan RWD: EPA-rated at 200 or 225 miles