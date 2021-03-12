A lighter, more powerful track-only version of Ford's GT supercar was unveiled in 2019 as the GT Mk II.

Just 45 of them are being built over a period of three years, with the price tag for one coming in at a staggering $1.2 million.

If you missed out on your chance to own one, you'll soon be able to bid on one as Mecum has been consigned to sell an example finished in a livery matching the design used on the Ford GT40 raced by Ken Miles at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. All the cars actually start off in white with owners choosing how they want them finished.

The GT Mk II is derived from the racing version of the GT and developed free of regulations, a bit like Porsche's 919 Evo time-attack special based on the 919 Hybrid LMP1. There's the extra power from the engine (a total 700 hp), and a whole lot of extra downforce to go with the extra grunt.

Ford GT Mk II - Photo credit: Mecum Ford GT Mk II - Photo credit: Mecum

There's also a lot less weight. For example, the adjustable ride height and drive mode selector have been removed from the road car, saving about 200 pounds.

Track goodies include Brembo carbon-ceramic brake rotors, five-way adjustable race-derived Multimatic DSSV dampers (Multimatic is also the company that builds the GT), air jacks, a MoTeC data acquisition unit with rear display camera, and a pair of Sparco buckets with six-point harnesses.

This particular GT Mk II has been driven just 15 miles, and none of those were at the track. You might be wondering how the owner got around Ford's two-year waiting period for original GT owners to sell their cars. According to Mecum, the pesky rule only applies to the road car.

The sale of the GT Mk II will take place at Mecum's auction in Indianapolis, Indiana, running May 14-22. No estimate has been given but you can count on it selling for well over the original $1.2 million sticker price.