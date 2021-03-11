Mercedes-Benz AMG is developing a new V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain to power a new 73-badged series, the first member of which will be a GT 4-Door Coupe range-topper (prototypes shown below).

The powertrain is expected to offer around 800 hp and essentially fill in for AMG's old V-12, which bowed out in 2019 with the S65 Final Edition. And this time around AMG may end up offering it in more applications than we saw the V-12 in.

The folks at CarBuzz have discovered a trademark application filed by Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler on March 5 for the “E 73” name. Such a name would point to the new plug-in hybrid powertrain being fitted to the E-Class sedan, to form an alternative to the new BMW M5 CS and, perhaps for some buyers, the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The E-Class currently tops out with the E 63 S which packs 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. It's never had a V-12 from AMG, though companies like Brabus are happy to perform the transplant.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 73e 4-Door Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 73e 4-Door Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Trademark protection for a name doesn't guarantee it will actually be used on a future vehicle. Automakers often trademark names simply to protect them, so we may never see an E 73. However, it at least shows that such a model has been considered.

The GT 4-Door Coupe is closely related to the E-Class, so swapping a powertrain from one to the other should be relatively simple. Rumors point to the plug-in hybrid powertrain mirroring the setup in AMG's 2017 GT concept car, which the Affalterbach tuner quoted at 805 hp. Specifically, AMG said the concept featured a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 married to a powerful electric motor capable of driving the car on its own.

Other vehicles likely to be recipients of the mighty powertrain include the S-Class, G-Class and SL Roadster. We might also see the system in AMG's next-generation GT, though it may prove too heavy for the sports car. We'll have to wait and see.

Stay tuned.