Jeep has finally unveiled its modern Wagoneer, which is being offered for the 2022 model year in regular and upmarket Grand Wagoneer grades. The big SUVs go on sale this summer and priced to start less than $60,000.

An original Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, one of just 31 ever made, is up for sale. No price has been mentioned but anyone interested will probably need at least $2 million to call it their own.

Electric-vehicle startup Canoo is the latest to reveal a battery-electric pickup truck. It's promised for delivery in early 2023 and should appeal to both buyers looking for a lifestyle truck or serious workhorse.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer aims for big luxury

Original 1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C seeks multimillionaire owner

EV startup Canoo to challenge Tesla Cybertruck with flexible pickup

2022 Ford Super Duty gets 12-inch touchscreen and appearance upgrades

2023 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

Rivian R1S electric SUV is an "awesome car-camping setup" with flat-folding seats

Upgraded Aston Martin Vantage joins Mercedes-Benz AMG GT as 2021 F1 safety car

2021 Honda Ridgeline review

2023 BMW M2 spy shots: Next generation of driver's coupe spotted

Toyota creates hydrogen fuel-cell module to power buses, trains, ships