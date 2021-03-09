From Vector to Saleen to SSC, many startups have tried to take on the European establishment with American supercars. One of the most recent was Detroit-based Falcon Motorsports. One of the handful of 2014 Falcon F7 supercars the company built is now up for auction on Cars and Bids.

Falcon Motorsports started out with body kits and other modifications for the Dodge Viper, before attempting its own car. The F7 was unveiled at the 2012 Detroit auto Show with a $250,000 price tag.

That price bought a mid-mounted LS7 7.0-liter V-8 tuned to produce 620 hp and 585 lb-ft of torque. The engine drove the rear wheels through a Ricardo 6-speed manual transaxle, while carbon-fiber bodywork and an aluminum interior tub kept the curb weight down to 2,785 pounds. The car also featured a hydroformed tube frame chassis, with Corvette-derived suspension components.

2014 Falcon F7 (Photo by Cars and Bids)

The company quoted a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph.

Falcon Motorsports planned to build up to 20 cars annually, but ultimately only seven were made, with one subsequently destroyed, according to the seller. This is the third car. It was displayed at the 2014 Detroit auto show, and featured on a second-season episode of the television show "How It's Made: Dream Cars," the seller noted.

The F7 is listed as having just 3,300 miles. The seller said the clutch and an axle shaft were recently replaced, and the engine was retuned. Given its ubiquity, that LS-series V-8 should be easier to maintain than the more exotic engines in other supercars, but you're still unlikely to see another Falcon F7 at the local cars and coffee event.