Kia on Monday released the first photos of a new electric crossover dubbed the EV6. Previously code-named CV, the vehicle is Kia's version of the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5, and we'll see the full reveal in just a matter of weeks.

The EV6 is Kia's first vehicle based on a platform designed specifically for battery-electric power, in contrast to the automaker's existing electric vehicles like the Soul and Niro EVs which are based on platforms originally designed for internal-combustion power.

2022 Kia CV electric vehicle spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Kia CV electric vehicle spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The platform is Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP design. The platform made its debut in the Ioniq 5 and will also shortly appear in a Genesis crossover expected to be called an eGV60, or something along those lines.

All vehicles based on the E-GMP platform will have well over 200 miles of range and the ability to charge up to 80% in less than 20 minutes thanks to 800-volt hardware. In the Ioniq 5, there are 58- and 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery options, as well as the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive system consists of a dual-motor setup good for 302 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. Similar options should be offered in the EV6.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

The EV6 is shaping up to be a funky design. The Imagine by Kia concept (shown below) from 2019 served as a preview. At its debut, the concept was described as a commuter car that combines elements of an SUV, a sedan and even a sporty coupe, and that's generally what we see here.

Kia plans to have 11 EVs in its lineup by 2026, and seven of these will be based on the E-GMP platform. The remainder will likely be based on modified platforms originally designed for internal-combustion power.

Imagine by Kia concept

For its dedicated EVs, Kia will using the naming strategy where the prefix “EV” is joined by a number representing the vehicle's positioning in the lineup. The EV6 is the first to use the new naming strategy.

Kia is yet to confirm sales of the EV6 in the United States. If given the green light for our market, expect the vehicle to land at dealerships as a 2022 model.