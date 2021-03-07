The popularity of the Shelby Cobra—combined with the value of original cars—has created a fertile market for replicas. But this Cobra—CSX 4600—is no ordinary replica. It features hand-polished bare metal bronze bodywork, complete with brushed racing stripes. It's currently up for sale through RM Sotheby's, with a $475,000 asking price.

The bronze Cobra is the work of Utah-based Kirkham Motorsports. The company has sold Cobra replicas with bodies built at a former aircraft factory in Poland since 1994, a partnership that began when founder David Kirkham has called in to help repair the nose cone of a recently imported fighter jet.

Kirkham bodies are typically aluminum, but the company occasionally tries out other materials. In addition to the bronze CSX 4600, it built at least one car with copper bodywork, according to the listing.

While this car isn't an original Cobra, it does get a "CSX" serial number, indicating that it is recognized as an authentic Cobra replica by Shelby American. The company has given its blessing—and serial numbers—to a handful of replica builders over the years, and builds its own replicas. That makes modern CSX-numbered cars similar to the "continuation cars" built by automakers like Jaguar, Aston Martin, and Bentley, as they're officially considered to be a continuation of the original production run.

1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra

CSX 4600 is modeled on a 1965 427 S/C Cobra. "S/C" stood for "semi competition," and denoted a handful of big-block Cobras that were originally built as race cars, but then converted for street use after Shelby failed to get the 427 Cobra homologated for the 1965 racing season.

Under the bronze hood sits a "427 FE" V-8 built by the Carroll Shelby Engine Company, bored and stroked to 511 cubic inches and featuring fuel injection with eight 58-millimeter Borla Induction throttle bodies. The engine makes 650 hp and 670 lb-ft of torque, which is channeled to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission.

The asking price may be high, but it's a bargain compared to the millions original Cobras tend to fetch at auction. For example, a 1965 427 Cobra owned by Carroll Shelby sold for $5.94 million at a Mecum Auctions sale earlier this year.

Alternatively, you can have a Cobra replica that departs from the original design. The Superformance MKIII R sports a handful of modern updates, and the company is even planning an electric Cobra.