The redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V was spotted undergoing testing with a light layer of camouflage. The design will take an evolutionary step forward with influences from the latest Accord sedan, and the size looks to be going up as well.

Polestar has dropped the price of the Polestar 2 for the electric hatchback's second year on the market, by adding a new single-motor variant. Although power is down on the current dual-motor variant, range is up.

Two years after the reveal of a prototype, Pininfarina has finally shown a production-ready Battista electric hypercar. There's also a video out that gives us a taste of the distinct sound Pininfarina has crafted for the car.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray review

Mercedes adds pothole detection to vehicle-to-infrastructure warning system

Rivian is targeting Texas for second electric truck factory

2022 Lincoln Navigator teased with Aviator-like headlights

2021 Audi A4 review

McLaren signs Tanner Foust for Extreme E team

Study links fine particulate tailpipe pollution to dementia, Alzheimer's