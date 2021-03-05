The 2022 Honda CR-V was spotted, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette became more expensive, and we drove the 2020 Audi SQ8. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2022 Honda CR-V was spotted undergoing testing with a light layer of camouflage. The small crossover SUV's design will take an evolutionary step forward with design influence from the latest Accord sedan. The upcoming CR-V appears to be longer than the current model, and the interior will likely take cues from the redesigned Civic.

We now know what happens when you cross the Boot and 004 supercar from Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. It's called the 008, and it looks like a safari version of the 004 triple-seat supercar. The mid-engine off-roader's long-travel off-road suspension could make it eligible to tackle the Baja 1000.

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette now starts above $60,000. Despite a $1,000 price bump across the lineup, the Corvette will remain a value. Other changes include new exterior color options, available full-length racing stripes, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is the latest racing sanctioning body to take a serious look at electric cars. The organizers are asking for input on how to make electric cars a larger part of drag racing. The invitation for input includes, but is not limited to, automakers, aftermarket parts suppliers, race car builders, and safety equipment manufacturers.

Subtlety can be attractive, and the 2020 Audi SQ8 is an understated performance crossover SUV. A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 pushes this four-ringed crossover to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds despite its 5,324-lb curb weight. It's one quick way to get to Starbucks. There's no question the SQ8 is worth the $20,000 upcharge over the base Q8.