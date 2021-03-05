The funky Renault Megane eVision concept car from last fall has been spotted in production guise undergoing cold-weather testing in Northern Sweden.

The Megane eVision is a compact crossover based on the CMF-EV modular platform for future battery-electric vehicles from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance. We'll see the platform debut locally in the Nissan Ariya small crossover due out later this year as a 2022 model.

Nissan Ariya

The production Megane eVision is also due out later this year, though we won't see it in the United States due to Renault's absence here. That's a shame because the vehicle is shaping up to be almost identical to the handsome concept.

The Megane eVision, and the production model it will spawn, can best be described as a tallish hatch, similar to the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. The taller height is due to a raised floor holding the battery, which in the Megane eVision concept is a 60-kilowatt-hour unit. Expect something similar for the production version.

Renault Megane eVision concept

Looking again at the specs of the concept, expect a single electric motor at the front axle generating approximately 217 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque.

The length of the vehicle should be about 165 inches, making it similar in size to the current Megane hatchback. The vehicle isn't a replacement for the current Megane, however. It's likely to form part of an extended Megane family.

2022 Renault Megane electric crossover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear what Renault will call the new electric crossover but the addition of Megane in the name is likely, given its inclusion in the concept's name.

The production Megane eVision isn't the only EV that we know is in the works at Renault. The French automaker is also developing a subcompact hatch previewed by the 5 Prototype unveiled in January and billed as the spiritual successor to the classic R5 (known as the LeCar in the U.S.).