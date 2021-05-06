The funky Renault Megane eVision concept car from last fall is currently out testing in production guise, and Renault on Thursday confirmed the vehicle as the Megane E-Tech Electric.

It will go on sale in markets where Renault operates starting in 2022, and bring with it a new logo for the French brand. The teaser shot below shows the rear of the vehicle and the new logo.

Teaser for Renault Megane E-Tech Electric due in 2022 Teaser for Renault Megane E-Tech Electric due in 2022

A teaser showing the interior also hints at what's likely to be a digital dash, with a digital screen serving as the instrument cluster and a second screen as the infotainment hub.

The Megane E-Tech Electric is a compact crossover based on the CMF-EV modular platform for future battery-electric vehicles from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance. We'll see the platform debut locally in the Nissan Ariya small crossover due out later this year as a 2022 model.

Nissan Ariya prototype first look - Los Angeles, November 2020

The Megane E-Tech Electric can best be described as a tallish hatch, similar to the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. The taller height is due to a raised floor holding the battery, which in the original Megane eVision concept is a 60-kilowatt-hour unit. Expect something similar for the production version.

Looking again at the specs of the concept, expect a single electric motor at the front axle generating approximately 217 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque.

Renault Megane eVision concept

The length of the vehicle should be about 165 inches, making it similar in size to the current Megane hatchback. The vehicle isn't a replacement for the current Megane, however. Intead it forms part of an extended Megane family.

The Megane E-Tech Electric isn't the only EV that we know is in the works at Renault. The French automaker is also developing a subcompact hatch previewed by the 5 Prototype unveiled in January and billed as the spiritual successor to the classic R5 (known as the LeCar in the U.S.).