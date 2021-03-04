With just 64 road cars built, it's not every day that a McLaren F1 comes up for sale. If you have a few million bucks stashed away, though, one is now available through collector-car broker Issimi.

First spotted by GTspirit on Tuesday, this 1995 McLaren F1 is currently located in the U.S., and was originally sold here when new, according to the ad. It's had two owners and a "well-documented history," the ad copy says, but no other details were given. The ad doesn't list mileage, but says the F1 "has covered enough mileage to be usable," implying the new owner shouldn't feel guilty about adding more mileage.

Admittedly, you can't be picky when it comes to buying an F1. With a BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V-12, a central driving position, and an emphasis on lightness, it's still considered one of the world's greatest driver's cars two decades after its debut. The F1 also has an impressive resumé, holding the title of world's fastest production car when new, and winning the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. Prices reflect that.

1995 McLaren F1 (Photo by Issimi)

The car shown here is the standard road-going version, but McLaren developed additional variants once it decided to take the F1 racing (something designer Gordon Murray never intended). The racing version that won Le Mans was the GTR, and it was followed by a commemorative LM road car, then the GTR Longtail racer, which was designed to keep the F1 competitive against newer machinery.

The F1 remains so iconic that both McLaren and Murray have designed successors. McLaren's effort is the Speedtail, which keeps the F1's central driving position, but packs a 1,055-horsepower hybrid powertrain, and aims to be more of a grand tourer than its predecessor.

Murray has launched the T.50, which emphasizes the driving experience with a manual transmission and naturally aspirated V-12 that can rev to a 12,100 rpm. A more hardcore T.50s version bears the name of three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda.