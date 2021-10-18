A much more sophisticated Honda Civic has been launched for the 2022 model year, and we've just tested the car's hatchback body style. Normally we wouldn't care much about an econo hatchback but this is the vehicle that will serve as the basis of the next Civic Type R.

The 2022 Formula One World Championship is set to host a record 23 rounds, including a new round in Miami. The good news is that the planned Miami Grand Prix won't come at the cost of the existing United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. That's right. The U.S. is getting two F1 races.

BMW's first Neue Klasse electric vehicle is due in 2025 and will reportedly be a version of the next 3-Series. Neue Klasse, German for “New Class,” refers to BMW's new platform that will replace the current FAAR and CLAR designs, and while it's been primarily designed for EVs, it will also support internal-combustion power.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

