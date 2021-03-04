The 2020 Audi SQ8 delivers performance and utility in a no compromise, understated package. In other words, if the Lamborghini Urus is too loud or the Lincoln Aviator is too slow, Audi's SQ8 is definitely worth a look.

Porsche has launched its first soft-roader wagon in the form of the Taycan Cross Turismo. It reaches dealerships this summer and will cost you only about $1,500 more than the equivalent Taycan sedan.

A much more sophisticated Honda Civic launches shortly and the car's hatchback body style has just been spotted. Normally we wouldn't care much about an econo hatchback but this is the vehicle that will spawn the next Civic Type R.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Audi SQ8 stands out by fitting in

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo revealed with performance, practicality

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback spy shots: More mature compact hatch on the way

Nissan pledges to update 2021 Rogue that fared poorly in NHTSA crash test

2025 F1 power unit rules could pave way for Audi or Porsche entry

Volvo will slide a skateboard under its electric XC90 SUV

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Mild update for super sedan

2021 Chevrolet Camaro review

One-off Bugatti Divo "Lady Bug" took two years to create

Polestar EV brand plans 15 more US showrooms—including Detroit