Ferrari is out testing what's likely to be the successor to the LaFerrari, but this time the Ferrari flagship could also spawn a racing variant. That's because Ferrari is set to enter the new Le Mans Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in 2023.

Aston Martin is returning to Formula One for the first time since 1960 and has a multiple world champion signed as a driver. We're talking about Sebastian Vettel, who will be driving Aston Martin's new AMR21 together with Lance Stroll.

Volvo is set to expand its lineup by going smaller rather than bigger. The automaker's CEO has just confirmed that a crossover smaller than the current XC40 compact crossover is coming.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

