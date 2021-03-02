Volvo on Tuesday unveiled its second mass-market electric car, the 2022 C40 Recharge. Essentially a "coupe" version of the XC40 Recharge crossover, it's scheduled to start production this fall. It will be the first Volvo sold only with an electric powertrain.

The C40 Recharge share's Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform with the XC40 Recharge, as well as the gas-powered XC40. It has the XC40's front-end styling, but the C40 Recharge follows the "crossover coupe" styling trend, with a lower roofline. So while it's as long and wide as the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge is shorter and lower than its sibling.

Unlike the XC40, which is sold with both gasoline and electric powertrains, the C40 will be available only in all-electric Recharge form. One electric motor powers each axle, giving the C40 all-wheel drive. Volvo didn't quote power figures, but the same setup is good for 402 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque in the related XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2.

A 78-kwh battery pack provides 260 miles of range on the European WLTP testing cycle. The C40 Recharge hasn't been EPA rated, but for reference, the XC40 Recharge is rated at 208 miles on the agency's testing cycle. DC fast charging will allow an 80% charge in 40 minutes, Volvo said.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge will get an Android-based operating system, with apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant serving as defaults for navigation and voice control, respectively. The C40 will also be capable of over-the-air (OTA software updates).

The C40 Recharge will be built in Ghent, Belgium, alongside the XC40 Recharge. Volvo said the C40 Recharge will be sold exclusively online, a first step toward the automaker's goal of 100% online sales, with simplified trim lineups and fixed pricing.

Customers can reserve a C40 Recharge now with a $500 refundable deposit, but Volvo hasn't said when U.S. deliveries will begin.

Volvo plans to make its lineup fully electric by 2030. In addition to the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, it plans to launch five more EVs by the middle of the decade, and expects EVs to make up 50% of its sales by that point.