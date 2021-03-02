By 2030, Volvo will have a fully electric lineup and an online sales model just like Tesla. However, we won't have to wait until then for new electric vehicles from the Swedish brand as it will already have seven available by the middle of the decade.

Jeep will use a platform from new parent Stellantis to develop a crossover even smaller than the subcompact Renegade. According to a report, the new baby Jeep will arrive in 2022 and spawn similar models for Alfa Romeo and Fiat.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has provided an update on its 008. The 008 is a kit car that's best described as a jacked up, off-road-ready version of SCG's 004 supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Volvo commits to fully electric lineup by 2030

Polish plant will reportedly build new baby Jeep from 2022

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 008 Baja buggy takes shape

NHTSA downgrades 2021 Lexus RX 350 crash-test rating

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update in the works

First drive review: 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid beats Highlander Hybrid with 37 mpg and better tech, but it’s no Telluride

VW mulls ID.3 convertible

2021 Ford Bronco Sport recalled twice for suspension goofs

11 women who changed automotive history and the way we drive

Lucid delays production start of Air electric sedan to Q2 2021