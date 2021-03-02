Volkswagen could launch an electric convertible if plans for an open-top version of the ID.3 compact hatch are approved.

The automaker on Monday released a pair of teaser images of a potential ID.3 convertible and asked fans to provide feedback via social media. It seems if enough interest is generated a production version may be developed.

Although VW stopped selling its Eos and Beetle convertibles last decade, the automaker in 2019 launched an open-top version of the T-Roc compact crossover sold overseas. Still, there are sure to be some buyers who want to combine an electric powertrain with an open top. Tesla no longer builds the Roadster, which has led to some buyers turning to coachbuilders to realize their open-top EV dreams.

Volkswagen ID.3 convertible rendering

The ID.3 convertible shown in the teasers looks to follow a conventional convertible design. The roof isn't shown but we could imagine VW going with a soft-top design to save weight and space. The teasers show a 2+2 seating configuration, though given the space required for a folding roof's mechanism, we couldn't imagine the rear seats of any ID.3 convertible being big enough for an adult.

The ID.3 hatch is the first vehicle launched on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. It isn't sold in the United States but elsewhere it comes with a single electric motor at the rear axle good for 205 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. It comes with three battery options ranging up to 77 kilowatt-hours, with the biggest battery claimed to deliver over 300 miles of range on a charge.

The first of VW's ID EVs to reach the U.S. is the 2021 ID.4 compact crossover. A spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus is also due here in 2023, and we're also likely to see an ID sedan eventually replace the Passat around that time.