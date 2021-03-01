Aston Martin last week held an investor presentation detailing its 2020 financial results, during which new CEO Tobias Moers outlined some of the automaker's future plans.

For instance we learned that the Valkyrie hypercar will finally start deliveries around the middle of 2021, and will be followed by the Valhalla hypercar—likely with a new hybrid powertrain using Mercedes-Benz technology—in the second half of 2023.

Moers also confirmed that Aston Martin will eventually launch a mid-engine Vanquish supercar, which his predecessor, Andy Palmer, unveiled as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The new Vanquish was originally slated to arrive in 2022 but will now likely show up a couple of years after that date. An updated timeline hasn't been given.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

In the same presentation, Moers said Aston Martin's current lineup of front-engine sports cars will be given a “full refresh.” The list includes the Vantage, DB11 and DBS Superleggera.

They are all set to receive Mercedes technology, which could include electronic driver-assist features and possibly more powertrains (the V-8 is already sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG). Sadly, their somewhat laggy infotainment systems with outdated graphics won't be updated until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.

Moers also confirmed plans for a plug-in hybrid powertrain to be offered in the DBX SUV starting in 2023. Aston Martin's first battery-electric vehicle will arrive in 2025, and by 2030 more than 90% of the automaker's lineup will be electrified.