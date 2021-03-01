Maserati is out testing the new mechanical package for a redesigned GranTurismo and is using a makeshift Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio body to keep prying eyes away. A reveal will happen later this year but sales will likely only start sometime in 2022.

Volkswagen will reveal a spiritual successor to the Microbus in 2022 and a few years later enlist it in an automated taxi service. The new van was previewed by 2017's ID.Buzz concept and the latest teaser sketch likely hints at the production version.

The United Kingdom's Bloodhound project may have come to a halt but there's another team aiming to reach 1,000 mph in a steerable car, and in the process set a new land speed record. The speed to beat is the 763.035 mph set in 1997.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo spy shots: New grand tourer to be first electric Maserati

Teaser for VW's self-driving van due in 2025 likely hints at new Microbus

There's another team aiming to break the world land speed record

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vs. 2021 GMC Yukon: Compare SUVs

2022 Land Rover Defender adds V-8, but you'll need to pay at least $98,550

Michelin performance EV tire draws from Formula E racing

2022 Honda CR-V spy shots: Redesign coming for popular crossover

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid: Compare Hybrid Crossover SUVs

Carroll Shelby-owned Cobra Daytona Coupe offered by Worldwide

Ford CEO wants more US battery production for stability, but it's also good for CO2