Maserati is out testing prototypes for a redesigned GranTurismo, which will be the automaker's first electric vehicle. A reveal will happen later this year but sales will likely only start sometime in 2022.

The Tesla Model S Plaid, which started deliveries last week, is now the world's quickest car. The 1,020-hp electric super hatch ran the quarter-mile in just 9.247 seconds, with none other than Jay Leno behind the wheel.

The Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar ran its first race over the weekend, but things didn't go well for the American squad. The car suffered a crash and a clutch change but still managed to finish its debut race.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo prototype hits the road

Watch Jay Leno set 9.24s quarter-mile world record in the Tesla Model S Plaid

Glickenhaus 007 hypercar survives tough race debut at 2021 8 Hours of Portimao

2022 Nissan Pathfinder review

There's a Midnight Purple R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec for sale in the US

VW Project Trinity EV due mid-decade being developed "from the inside out"

Ferrari launches first fashion collection

2022 Audi Q5 review

Turn back time with this retro 2021 Ford F-150

CHAdeMO fast-charging standard shunned by France: Are emerging markets its future?