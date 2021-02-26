We got another shot in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, Sebastien Vettel is selling his Ferraris, and Mercedes-Benz unveiled the 2022 C-Class. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent a week with the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and learned that it has become the luxury vehicle it was always meant to be. The massive SUV still has V-8 power, but its wall of screens and the quality of its cabin give it the luxury of a Mercedes-Benz or Land Rover Range Rover.

Formula One driver Sebastien Vettel accumulated an enviable collection of Ferraris during his career driving for the Italian supercar maker. Now he's off to Aston Martin, so he's selling off those fabulous cars. Luckily, Aston Martin makes some desirable cars, too.

The wraps came off the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan this week. The compact luxury car gets a new portrait-style infotainment screen, and it now comes only with 4-cylinder power, including what is expected to be a hybridized turbo-4 making 550 hp.

Land Rover announced the 2022 Defender will add a V-8 option. The supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 will make 518 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque in the rugged off-roader. A more powerful version could be in the works as well, as Land Rover's SVR performance division is said to be working on a model.

The SCG 007 Le Mans race car from the American firm Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus showed up for the first time in public this week at Italy's Vallelunga racetrack for shakedown testing. The car won't have hybrid power for the new LMh, or Hypercar, class. Instead it will run a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-8 that can make a maximum of 670 hp, according to class rules.