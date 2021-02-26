While car enthusiasts are quick to profess their love for manual transmissions, sales figures often disappoint. That's not the case with the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, as the majority of U.S. buyers are opting for a three-pedal setup, reports Bloomberg.

Globally, the take rate for the manual transmission is 30%, but in the U.S. its 70%, Porsche spokesperson Luke Vandezande told Bloomberg. That's much higher than the overall 911 lineup's 20% to 25% take rate for the manual transmission.

The GT3 comes standard with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is the quicker option, allowing for 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a Nürburgring lap time of 6:59.927. But the optional 6-speed manual is more aligned with the character of the car.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Instead of chasing the most impressive numbers, the GT3 emphasizes the driving experience. That's why it sticks with a naturally aspirated engine and rear-wheel drive, even though turbocharged engines and all-wheel drive are common across the 911 lineup. The GT3 relies on downforce and weight reduction (curb weight is 3,152 pounds, Porsche says) to go fast, while preserving the purity of the driving experience.

Buyers seem to understand that. More importantly, they are willing to put their money where their mouths are. Recall that Porsche launched the previous 911-generation GT3 without a manual, only to bring it back in 2017 due to demand from fans.

The 2022 911 GT3 arrives in dealerships this fall, with a price to be announced closer to that date. Also in the works is a more hardcore GT3 RS, and a GT3 Touring without the standard car's massive rear wing.