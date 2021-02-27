California's Gunther Werks returned this week with another carbon-bodied stunner based on the 993-generation 911. This time the company delivered a wide-body speedster to complement its coupe from a few years back.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The first model based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated electric-vehicle platform was revealed this week in the form of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The vehicle is a handsome crossover coming to dealerships this fall as a challenger to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s

Last year Gordon Murray showed off the T.50 supercar as a spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 he designed in the early 1990s. This week he revealed an even more extreme version of the T.50 designed for track use.

2022 Land Rover Defender

Land Rover announced some tweaks being made to the Defender for 2022. Among them is the long-awaited availability of a V-8 powertrain, specifically a 516-hp version of Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged mill.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was revealed. It's an impressive sedan (and wagon if you live outside the United States), though sadly there aren't any 6- or 8-cylinder engine options planned—not even in the high-performance variants from AMG.

Ferrari LaFerrari once owned by Sebastian Vettel - Photo credit: Which Car/Tom Hartley Jnr

Formula One driver Sebastien Vettel accumulated an enviable collection of Ferraris during his career driving for the Italian supercar maker. Now he's off to Aston Martin, so he's selling off those fabulous cars. Luckily, Aston Martin makes some desirable cars, too.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar race car

Another hypercar in the headlines this week was the new 007 Le Mans Hypercar racer from Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. The new season of the World Endurance Championship is nearly upon us, and the 007 has just made its initial shakedown test ahead of April's season opener in Portugal.

2023 BMW M2 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, BMW was spotted testing a prototype for its next M2. We currently expect the car to debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.