Ford doesn't make an F-250 Raptor, leaving an opening for the aftermarket. Shelby American already sells upgraded Ford F-150 pickups, but now the company is launching an F-250 Super Duty with enhanced off-road capability.

The 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja gets a new suspension from Fox, giving it an increased ride height and better off-road handling, Shelby said in a press release. The truck also gets 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires on 18-inch alloy wheels—including two spares mounted on a rack in the bed. Those are bigger tires than the factory F-250 Tremor model, which rolls on 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac rubber.

Other exterior alterations include a ram-air hood, powder-coated steel front and rear bumpers, fender flares, power side steps with rock sliders and lights, powder-coated exhaust tips, and extra LED lighting all around.

2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja

The interior sports leather seat covers, carbon-fiber trim, stainless steel gauges, and a serialized dashboard plaque.

Shelby didn't mention any powertrain modifications. The Super Baja uses the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V-8, which produces 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque from the factory. That tremendous amount of torque is sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Production is limited to 250 units, with a base price of $125,805, including the cost of a 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Ultimate 4x4 donor vehicle. Shelby provides its own 3-year/36,000-mile vehicle warranty, and its modifications don't affect the factory powertrain warranty. If the Shelby F-250 isn't to your liking, Roush offers its own suspension and styling upgrades, and there's also a limited-edition Harley-Davidson F-250.