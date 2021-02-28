A 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe that was owned by Carroll Shelby, and driven by a number of racing legends, is being offered for direct sale by The Salon at Worldwide Auctioneers in Auburn, Indiana.

The Daytona Coupe, CSX 2469, was purchased by the current owner directly from Carroll Shelby, who had commissioned the car built by Shelby American in 1965 with a McCluskey Daytona Coupe body. The Daytona is fully documented and listed in the Shelby Registry, according to Worldwide.

The car has notched a number of vintage-racing victories, including those at Laguna Seca in California and Goodwood in the UK.

The Shelby counts among the champion race drivers who have been behind its steering wheel: Phil Hill, Derek Hill, Derek Bell, Danny Sullivan, John Morton and Brian Redman.

The iconic Daytona Coupe was originally designed by a young Peter Brock for the Shelby/Ford racing team to compete in 1964 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, powered by the big-block 427 V8. The highly aerodynamic body was designed to raise top speed for the Cobras, a design that was mocked by some on the Shelby team who thought the back end looked too weird, until it proved its worth on the track in endurance competition.

The Daytona name was applied to the coupe in recognition of its victory in the Florida 12-hour race in one of its first outings. It remains the only American-made car to win the World Manufacturer’s Championship for Grand Touring Racecars.

Cobras that once belonged to Carroll Shelby have been in the news as of late. A 1965 Cobra 427 roadster that he owned from new until his death in 2012, sold for a stunning $5.94 million in January during Mecum Auctions’ Kissimmee sale in Florida.

Barrett-Jackson has announced that it would auction the sole-remaining Super Snake, a 427 Cobra roadster boosted with a pair of superchargers that was owned and driven by Shelby, at its Scottsdale auction in March.

The Super Snake was sold twice before at Barrett-Jackson, once for $5.5 million and again for $5.1 million.

This Cobra Daytona is not from the first batch of six coupes that beat Ferrari at Le Mans in the GT class, before Shelby and Ford moved on to the GT40s and their historic victories overall at Le Mans, but it is still a significant Shelby American-built race car.

As an original Daytona coupe built in period for Shelby’s personal ownership, and with a history of vintage-racing victories at the hands of champion drivers, it could easily soar into the multi millions.

This article, written by Bob Golfen, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.