The first model based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated electric-vehicle platform has been revealed as the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The vehicle is a handsome crossover coming to dealerships this fall as a challenger to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4.

Many electric-vehicle startups are going public without even having a product on sale. They are mostly doing so via so-called “reverse mergers” with special purpose acquisition companies, and the latest to join the party is Lucid which has announced a $24 billion deal.

Last year Gordon Murray showed off the T.50 supercar as a spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 he designed in the early 1990s. He's now shown an even more extreme version of the T.50 designed for track use.

