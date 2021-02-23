The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class continues to stay fresh. On Tuesday, Mercedes revealed a revamped C-Class sedan with mild-hybrid 4-cylinder power, a luxurious cabin with the latest infotainment, and larger dimensions.

The new C-Class arrives exclusively with turbo-4 power, now enhanced by a mild-hybrid system. The 2.0-liter engine makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and its 48-volt mild-hybrid system can add another 20 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque for short blasts. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. Mercedes noted that plug-in hybrid gas and diesel versions are planned soon, though they won't come to the U.S.



2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes is only showing the rear-wheel-drive C300 and all-wheel-drive C300 sedans (and wagons for Europe) for now, but reports say that even future AMG variants will have 4-cylinder engines. Watch for revised coupe and convertible models soon.

A new, lighter 9-speed automatic is the only transmission, and Mercedes drops the air suspension in favor of a standard multilink independent suspension with adaptive dampers. A sport-tuned version of the suspension comes in the AMG Line package.

Mercedes makes the C-Class more friendly for occupants by increasing its size. It's 2.5 inches longer, 0.4 inch wider, and the wheelbase grows by an inch. It does sit 0.5 inch lower, though, for a sleeker look. Interior dimensions grow in most measurements, most notably in rear leg room (0.8 inch) and rear shoulder room (0.5 inch). The trunk has a generous 17.9 cubic feet of volume.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Drivers also benefit from a new infotainment layout. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard and it can be configured with Classic, Sporty, and Understated themes. Buyers also get a standard 11.9-inch center touchscreen, now featuring a portrait layout. The MBUX infotainment system carries over, but now with twice the processing power. The system can be controlled by touch, voice, and steering-wheel buttons, and buyers can also use standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard features includes synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, a sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The options list includes a head-up display, navigation with augmented reality video, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, Burmester audio, an integrated dashcam, and nappa leather upholstery.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes outfits every C300 with a good set of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, rear park assist, a driver-attention monitor, and adaptive LED headlights. Also available are adaptive cruise control, front park assist, an automatic parking feature, active lane control, a surround-view camera system, and a system that can handle the steering, brakes, and speed below 35 mph.

The exterior styling is an evolution of the outgoing model. The proportions changes only accentuate the long hood, short deck, and low-slung stance. We see elements of the revised S-Class in the roofline and character lines, while the CLA-Class contributes its grille and two-piece taillights.

Mercedes has not yet announced prices, but the 2022 C-Class should cost about the same as the 2021 model, which starts around $43,000. Watch for it in dealers in early 2022.