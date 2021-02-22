Ford is in the process of redesigning its Ranger, with the new mid-size pickup truck expected to debut later this year as a 2022 model.

While we may not see it at the launch, a plug-in hybrid option is reportedly in the cards for the next Ranger.

Citing a spokesperson for Ford of Europe, Australia's Car Expert reported last week that a Ranger capable of driving with zero emissions will be available in the European market by 2024. It's said to be part of Ford's plan announced last week to have its European lineup consist purely of plug-in hybrids, battery-electric vehicles, and other types of zero-emission capable vehicles by 2026.

2022 Ford Ranger spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Car Expert expects the Ranger to receive a plug-in hybrid system utilizing a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 as its internal-combustion component. The setup will reportedly be good for about 362 hp and 501 lb-ft of torque.

Since the next Ranger will share a platform with the Bronco, we could theoretically see the plug-in hybrid setup offered in the SUV as well, should the powertrain be offered in the U.S.

As for other powertrains in the next Ranger, the Bronco may provide some clues. The SUV's existing powertrains, a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 270 hp and a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 310 hp, are expected to feature in the next Ranger, with the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 possibly dialed for higher output in a planned Ranger Raptor. Stay tuned.