McLaren's newest supercar is the Artura, and it's a plug-in hybrid that relies on a V-6 as its internal-combustion component. Peak power is 671 hp and there's enough battery capacity for a small electric range.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Another new car revealed this week was the 992-generation 911's GT3 variant. We're glad to report that Porsche has stuck to the proven formula of a naturally aspirated engine, lightweight construction, and an available manual transmission.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new 911 GT3, just like the last one, will eventually spawn a more civilized Touring variant. Our latest spy shots show the new GT3 Touring which should be coming later this year. Notice it doesn't have the huge rear wing of the regular car.

2022 GMC Hummer EV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another upcoming vehicle spotted testing this week was the GMC Hummer EV. The battery-electric lifestyle pickup truck is coming this fall with up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style is also in the works.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

For performance fans on a budget, Hyundai has a new Kona N Line headed shortly to showrooms. The hot crossover comes with a turbocharged engine good for 195 hp, and if that's not enough Hyundai is preparing an even more powerful Kona N for launch later this year.

2022 Kia K8

Hyundai sister brand Kia unveiled the new K8 this week. The large sedan replaces the Cadenza (a K7 in other markets), and we won't see it on sale locally.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin's CEO this week confirmed that the Valkyrie hypercar project is not dead. He said owners can expect the first examples to be delivered by mid this year, which will be roughly two years later than originally planned.

2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

And finally, we spent some time on the road and track with the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo. We found the sport sedan to deliver power quickly and smoothly, and have a chassis with enough road feel to satisfy.